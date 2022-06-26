Eight-member panel comes up to help implement NEP

The state school education department has set up a committee to ensure the effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

Even as different state authorities working under the department have been tasked with implementing NEP 2020 recommendations, this eight-member committee is expected to ensure coordination between all to enhance the process.

The department on June 24 issued a government resolution specifying the formation of the committee to be headed by the commissioner (Education). It mentioned 297 tasks under SARTHAQ (Students’ and Teachers’ Holistic Advancement through Quality Education) – an NEP 2020 implementation plan for school education prepared by the Union Ministry of Education.

The chart, after elaborating each task, provides the name of the state authority that will be responsible for its execution.

“However, the work cannot be carried put in isolation, as each recommendation under NEP 2020 will require collaborative efforts not only between different authorities, but also between different state departments. This committee is expected to enhance that process,” said a committee member.

He added that the committee will function as long as all tasks are successfully executed.

The tasks included designing and adapting to the new curriculum that will be more relevant to new age students; coming up with additional learning resources, including e-content and using other digital platforms along with the creation of a national digital library; focusing on using indigenous toys and games to bridge language or other gaps; surveying out-of-school students as a part of census; integrating anganwadis to schools; using health cards to track children’s health as well as preparing robust teacher-training modules to be used offline as well as online.