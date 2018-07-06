Eight hour shift for constabulary will continue, says Mumbai Commissioner of Police Subodh Jaiswal

The assurance came during the first crime conference called by the new commissioner of police Subodh Jaswal. (Representational Image) The assurance came during the first crime conference called by the new commissioner of police Subodh Jaswal. (Representational Image)

Mumbai Commissioner of Police Subodh Jaiswal said on Wednesday that eight-hour shifts for constabulary-ranked staffers of the police force will continue.

The assurance came during the first crime conference called by the new commissioner of police, where he also said that he would continue with the schemes started by his predecessor, D D Padsalgikar. The meeting was attended by senior police officers.

An officer, on the condition of anonymity, said: “He assured that the eight-hour shift will continue, as it was a good move. He also said that he will not stop the schemes that were started by the previous CP.”

The eight-hour shift was started in May 2016 on an experimental basis at Deonar police station. As it turned out to be a success, the move was replicated at remaining police stations.

“There was a fear among the lower-ranked staff that the new CP would discontinue the eight-hour shift but his assurance has motivated them. It is necessary for them to perform, as earlier, these constables had to work for 15-odd hours, leading to several health issues,” said an officer who attended the conference.

At the conference, Jaiswal reportedly also pointed out that he would not tolerate any strong arm tactics on part of the police personnel while investigating crimes. “He said that there will be absolutely no tolerance for cases of custodial deaths,” a source said.

Maintaining that he would not tolerate corruption, the CP told the officers that those with a “drinking problem” need to be counseled, sources said.

