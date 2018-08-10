Eight drug peddlers held with Nine kg of ganja in Bhandup

The Anti Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch launched a drive to round up drug peddlers in Bhandup on Wednesday, arresting eight people with 9 kilograms of ganja.

The accused — six men and two women — had been allegedly selling drugs outside schools, colleges, hotels and restaurants and several residential localities, the police said.

The accused have been identified as Vijay Pandit (26), Mustafa Shaikh (21), Tayabai Wadekar (21), Jasunda Gaikwad (50), Shakti Pujara (32), Uttam Kamble (46), Kamlesh Gautam (26) and Saipan Sangoli (21).

The accused, all from Bhandup, Vikhroli and Powai, were arrested after the ANC was instructed by the Mumbai Police Commissioner Subodh Jaiswal to take drug peddlers off the streets. The drugs seized from their possession is valued at Rs 1.86 lakh.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App