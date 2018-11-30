Eight-coach toy train to ply from today

An eight-coach heritage toy train will run from Aman Lodge to Matheran daily from Friday, Central Railway (CR) officials said. Two second-class coaches, each with 30 seats, are likely to be added to the train. The train will have a first-class compartment, five second-class and two general second-class coaches.

Advertising

“It has been decided that the shuttle service between Aman Lodge and Matheran will be augmented by two additional second-class coaches on a permanent basis, with effect from November 30. The shuttle service will have eight coaches, instead of six,” said an official.

In September, the Railways conducted trials to check if the toy train can ply with eight coaches on the entire 21 km stretch between Neral and Matheran. “As there is a steep climb between Neral and Aman Lodge stations, we were conducting trials to check if an eight coach train can travel on the entire route. Two engines will be attached, one at either end of the train, to help pull the additional coaches,” an official said.