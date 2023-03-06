Eight booked for cheating at police recruitment drive in Mumbai

An offence has been registered against eight persons for allegedly cheating during the physical test at the Mumbai police’s recruitment drive, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Friday at the police training ground at Marol, where a recruitment drive for the post of constables was underway, the official said.

The accused has to take part in a 1,600 meter run to clear the physical test and were provided tags for it. The accused allegedly exchanged these tags among themselves while registering for the test and an examiner noticed this, he said.

The local police were informed and an offence under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered against eight persons on Saturday, the official said.