scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Advertisement

Eight booked for cheating at police recruitment drive in Mumbai

The accused has to take part in a 1,600 meter run to clear the physical test and were provided tags for it.

File photo of police recruitment drive at Marol Police Camp Ground. (Express Photo By Pradip Das)
Listen to this article
Eight booked for cheating at police recruitment drive in Mumbai
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

An offence has been registered against eight persons for allegedly cheating during the physical test at the Mumbai police’s recruitment drive, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Friday at the police training ground at Marol, where a recruitment drive for the post of constables was underway, the official said.

The accused has to take part in a 1,600 meter run to clear the physical test and were provided tags for it. The accused allegedly exchanged these tags among themselves while registering for the test and an examiner noticed this, he said.

Also Read
marine drive bribe news, mumbai news, indian express
Man alleges paying a bribe to ‘cop’ for sitting at Marine Drive after mid...
After Patel and Bose, they are stealing Bal Thackeray: Uddhav
Mumbai News Live Updates: Not involved in talks between Uddhav and Prakas...
Thane municipal authorities advise residents to not feed pigeons

The local police were informed and an offence under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered against eight persons on Saturday, the official said.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 19:07 IST
Next Story

Why wind surfer Katya Coelho’s challenge is to build muscle weight

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close