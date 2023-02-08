Take effective steps to maintain heritage trails in Mahabaleshwar every year: Bombay HC to state

The forest department officer from Maharashtra’s Satara region recently informed the Bombay High Court that a Rs 60 lakh proposal for repairing rides at 26 places in Mahabaleshwar has been given to Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) and once the same is approved, the paths, trails and rides will be maintained in the proper condition.

After the court was informed that the forest department takes steps every year to keep the trails properly maintained by restoring those damaged due to heavy rainfall, landslides and other reasons, it asked the government to take necessary and effective steps every year in that regard.

Accepting the statement by the forest official, a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne on February 6 disposed of the PIL seeking implementation of the order of the heritage committee formed under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning (MRTP) Act for Satara, Wai Panchgani and Mahabaleshwar area.

The bench was hearing a plea moved by 10 nature lovers and trekkers from across the state, through advocate Ajinkya Udane, that sought directions for conservation, restoration and maintenance of the trails and walking paths. The plea had said since these paths have been in use since at least 1862 and so have heritage status, it was the responsibility of the concerned officer to revive and maintain those which are destroyed due to weather conditions.

The petitioners had also sought the appointment of a supervising committee, which would include local NGOs and nature lovers, to oversee and supervise the restoration work and ensure it is implemented in a timely manner.

Some of the petitioners have their own residences in Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani eco-sensitive zone. The petition said 30 forest rides and paths have been accepted by the heritage committee on September 13, 2019, as an integral part of the heritage of Mahabaleshwar but are not properly maintained. It added that signages on said paths are required to be displayed for the benefit of trekkers.

On February 6, Assistant Government Pleader Manish Pabale for the government submitted an affidavit filed by the assistant conservator of forest (afforestation), Satara, which stated that the department has been taking efforts to restore the trails and rides every year and has sent a proposal to the MTDC, which is not yet approved. It said that once Rs 60 lakh is received from the MTDC, the paths, trails and rides will be maintained in proper condition.

The bench accepted the statement made on affidavit and noted, “The respondents shall take necessary steps for maintenance of the paths, trails and rides, effectively, every year. With these observations, the PIL stands disposed of.”