Over 50,000 educators take Teachers’ Oath prepared by Mumbai-based organisation

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day Monday, over 52,000 teachers from all over India participated in a Teacher’s Oath-Taking ceremony held across multiple venues.

This initiative was led by Mumbai-based Early Childhood Association (ECA).

ECA president Dr Swati Popat Vats said: “An oath is a solemn promise regarding one’s future action or behaviour. This is the reason nearly all professions have oaths, they use words as a binding contract to hold them accountable for their ethical actions, behaviour and ultimate decisions. We felt that the teaching profession lacked an oath-taking ceremony and thus decided to design an oath that both new and experienced teachers can take and feel a sense of commitment and belonging to the profession.”

According to the ECA, lack of recognition given to teachers during the pandemic when they took ‘out-of-the-box steps’ to ensure continued education for students with limited or no access to the digital mode left many disappointed. This led to the ECA deciding to create a Teacher’s Oath that will help teachers feel more professional, committed and involved, the organisation said.

“We wanted teachers from all kinds of schools to participate and feel like a community and thus the oath is available in seven different languages so that language is not a barrier,” ECA national core committee member Harsha Ramaiya said.