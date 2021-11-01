Education sector undergoing unprecedented transformation, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan said on Sunday that the education sector in the country is undergoing an unprecedented transformation.

He said the National Education Policy, 2020 introduced by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims at preparing our youth to be future-ready, socially aware, global citizens of the 21st century. He was virtually addressing the 26th convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), Mumbai.

NITIE is located next to Vihar Lake in Mumbai.

Pradhan also pitched for synergy and holistic growth of the country. “I urge you to focus on synergising technology and knowledge and develop a model of inclusive innovation that leads to society’s inclusive and holistic growth. Only then we can realise India of the 21st century,” he said.

The minister lauded NITIE for its initiative, Parivartan Forum. Through the forum, the institute is fostering social consciousness among rural students by providing technology enabled self-learning videos on themes like building scientific acumen, fostering awareness, human values and personality development.

On the occasion of the convocation ceremony, former ISRO chairman and chairman of IIT Kanpur Dr K Radhakrishnan and Dr Anil Sahasrabudhe, chairman, AICTE also addressed the students as the guests of honour.

Dr K Radhakrishnan said by the present technology interventions, we aim to be a future-ready society, adding that technology has been advancing exponentially. “In recent times, we witnessed rapid evolution of potentially transformative technologies spanning Information Technology, biological sciences, material sciences, energy etc.” he said.

He further said the word transformation has given way to disruptions. The disruptive technologies are transforming the way society lives, communicates, travels, shops, sleeps and get entertained.



Chairman of AICTE, Dr Anil Sahasrabudhe said, “We witnessed a new challenge in present era, the #COVID19 pandemic. Education system in our country shifted to online education within a short time. Keeping in view the huge population of our country, this is an extraordinary achievement.’’

NITIE currently offers focused academic programmes at the post-graduation level in Industrial Engineering, Industrial Management and Sustainability Management along with one-year executive diploma programme PGPEx–VLFM as well as the fellow programme.