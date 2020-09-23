Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad tests positive, admitted to Breach Candy hospital

Varsha Gaikwad

State School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Tuesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease. Gaikwad has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai with mild symptoms. Sources close to her family said she was doing fine.

Sharing the information on her official Twitter handle, the Congress leader urged all those who had come in contact with her in the last few days to go into isolation and get themselves tested.

Gaikwad is the 13th minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to catch the infection. Three days ago, Minister of State (School Education) Bacchu Kadu had also tested positive for the virus.

Gaikwad was on a four-day official trip to Marathwada last week. She is the Guardian Minister of Hingoli district.

Earlier, Maharashtra’s Energy Minister Nitin Raut and Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif had tested positive. In the recent past, ministers Jitendra Awhad (Housing), Ashok Chavan (Public Works), Dhananjay Munde (Social Justice), Sunil Kedar (Animal Husbandry), Balasaheb Patil (Cooperation), Aslam Shaikh (Ports, Textile), Abdul Sattar (MoS, Rural Development), Sanjay Bansode (MoS, Environment) and Vishwajeet Kadam (MoS, Cooperation) had tested positive for the infection.

