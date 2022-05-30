Editorial in Saamana: Raut takes aim at Centre over unemployment, terror in J&K

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday attacked the Centre in the weekly column in the party’s official mouthpiece Saamana over terrorist attacks in Jammu & Kashmir, increasing unemployment in the country and the controversy surrounding the renaming of Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar. Raut said that even though it is a matter of pride that Prime Minister Modi is at the forefront in the crowd of world leaders, the unemployment rate in the country is also at its peak.

“Punjab and Kashmir are in turmoil and politics is moving in a different direction,” Raut wrote in the piece. He also criticised the BJP for not “recognising the Muslims, who are sacrificing their lives for the nation fighting terrorists in Kashmir”.

“It is a fact that 12 Muslim police officers have been killed in Kashmir Valley in the last two months. Regardless of Hindus and Muslims, the murderous game of terrorists is going on in Kashmir Valley,” he wrote.

“The aim of the terrorists is to eliminate those who are with India. The BJP sees sacrifices of only one community and religion and this is not a sign of national unity. A Muslim, who sacrifices his life for the country. should be respected as much as a Hindu,” Raut added in the piece.