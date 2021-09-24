Editorial in Saamana: ‘Governors in non-BJP-ruled states like rogue elephants, mahouts sitting in Delhi’

Amid the recent tussle between Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Thursday said that governors in non-BJP-ruled states, including Maharashtra, are acting like rogue elephants who are being controlled by mahouts in Delhi.

The editorial said that the governor was trampling on democratic traditions, laws and political culture.

It also alleged that the Centre was using governors to destabilise non-BJP ruled states and that is a “blot on the national unity”.

“The governors in non-BJP-ruled states are like rogue elephants and their mahouts (handlers) are sitting in New Delhi. Such elephants trample democratic processes, laws, political culture under their feet and set new precedence. The happenings in Maharashtra is nothing but destabilising the state. But if you try to light fire in Maharashtra, remember that your own dhoti will also catch fire,” said the editorial.

The article comes in the backdrop of a letter written by Koshyari to Thackeray last week asking him to convene a special session of the Assembly against the backdrop of the Sakinaka rape and murder. Thackeray had replied saying that the governor should request the Centre to call a session of Parliament to discuss issues concerning the safety of women and growing attacks on them.

The editorial further said that it was not appropriate that the governor was using all his force to destabilise the same government he administered oath to in the Raj Bhavan. “The federal structure has taken a beating in the last two years by not allowing the state governments to function properly and by deteriorating the dignity of posts such as governor. If someone thinks that democracy will be sustained by constructing a new Parliament complex in Delhi, then they should hear the screams of the federal structure which is being trampled under their boots,” it added.

The Sena also questioned why governors didn’t speak about issues like rising crime against women and law and order issues in BJP-ruled states. “Koshyari has expressed his concerns on the safety of women and the law and order situation in the state. But why is this concern not expressed by the governors of Uttar Pradesh or Madhya Pradesh? Have they (governors) killed their sensitivity?” asked Sena.