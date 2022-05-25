ED summons Shiv Sena leader over alleged violation of FEMA rules

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Wednesday summoned Shiv Sena leader and former chairman of the BMC’s standing committee Yashwant Jadhav in connection with a case on alleged violation of the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

According to ED officials, Jadhav had purchased several apartments and had allegedly made payments to one of the sellers through hawala. In addition to this, a company owned by Jadhav is alleged to have some foreign transactions which are being probed by ED under FEMA.

Prior to the ED action, the Income Tax officials too had provisionally attached an apartment belonging to the Jadhavs in Bandra and nearly 40 properties linked to him on charges of tax evasion earlier this year. The IT officials had also summoned Jadhav’s brother-in-law and nephew to record their statements. However, they did not turn up before the agency.

Jadhav had allegedly purchased tenancy rights of 25 apartments in the Balakadi chambers after paying the tenants in cash. These apartments were then registered in the name of Newshawk Multimedia through his nephew Vinit. The ED said it was a transaction to one of the owners who is based abroad and is under the cloud. The agency is probing if hawala channels had been used to make the payment.

Reacting to the summons issued to Jadhav, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the agency will soon start sending notices to all the people in Maharashtra. He further questioned why such raids were happening in selected states where BJP is not in power.