ED summons Nawab Malik’s son Faraz in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned arrested NCP minister Nawab Malik’s son Faraz Malik in connection with the money laundering case registered by the agency against underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Malik’s daughter Nilofer Malik Khan told The Indian Express that Faraz received the ED summons at 11.30am on Monday. “The ED has asked for a paper from 2000. He won’t be going today. Our lawyers will take a call,” she said.

Meanwhile on Monday, Nawab Malik was brought back to ED office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai after being discharged from J J Hospital. Malik has been remanded to ED custody till March 8. He had complained of discomfort during his questioning and was admitted to the hospital after blood was found in his urine.

Sources said Malik has so far “not cooperated” with the ED investigation. He was arrested on February 23 in the money laundering case. The ED is probing a land transaction between Malik and Haseena Parkar, sister of Dawood. The ED has alleged that this land at Kurla in Mumbai was allegedly bought by Malik from Parkar by paying Rs 85 lakh of which Rs 30 lakh was shown in sale agreement and the remaining Rs 55 lakh were paid in cash.

Faraz’s name has cropped in the investigation as he was one of the two persons who allegedly delivered Rs 55 lakh in cash and Rs 5 lakh in cheque to Parkar in 2005-06 for the Kurla land.