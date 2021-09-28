ED seeks more time to serve summons to Khadse

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday sought further time to serve summons to NCP leader Eknath Khadse in connection with a money laundering complaint filed in a Pune land deal case. A special court had last week issued process against Khadse and four others, including his wife and son-in-law, observing that a prima facie case has been made out against them following the chargesheet filed by the ED.

On Monday, the court was informed that summons to appear could only be served to one of the five accused and that more time is needed to serve the same to others. One of the accused, Ravindra Muley, who is alleged to have had a role in the registration of the land, was present before the court. The court directed him to be sent to judicial custody, following which a bail plea was moved by him through his lawyer Mohan Tekavde.

The plea stated that Muley had cooperated with the probe and since his custody was not sought during the probe, he should not be sent to custody now that the chargesheet has been filed. The court will hear the bail plea on Tuesday. Lawyer Tekavde also moved a bail plea on behalf of Khadse’s son-in-law Girish Chaudhari, who was arrested in July. The ED has claimed that Khadse used his official position in the purchase of the land in Pune for the benefit of his family members.