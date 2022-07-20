ED seeks dismissal of Nawab Malik bail plea in special court

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed an affidavit before the special court opposing the bail application of NCP leader Nawab Malik.

Malik had moved the bail plea on merits after the central agency filed a chargesheet against him in April. Malik, a minister in the earlier Maha Vikas Aghadi government, was arrested in February on allegations of money laundering.

In its chargesheet, the ED had claimed that “several rounds of meetings” were held between Malik, his brother Aslam, gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar and 1993 serial blasts convict Sardar Khan over the Goawala compound in Kurla, in connection to which a money laundering case has been lodged.

In his bail plea, Malik has denied allegations of conspiracy with those named in the complaint filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), based on which the ED lodged a case. Those named in the NIA complaint included Ibrahim, Parkar and others. Malik’s plea said that no evidence has been submitted by the ED to show that he was involved in conspiracy.

The ED, in its reply filed on Tuesday, had said that a statement by an eyewitness has revealed that Rs 55 lakh was paid illegally to Parkar for the Goawala property. It added that Malik connived with D Gang members “involved in laundering of illegally usurped property/proceeds of crime under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act”.

It further said that the latest income tax returns filed by Solidus Investments Private Limited has revealed that it has received rent worth Rs 66.9 lakh from one Automotive Manufacture and the proceeds of crime were controlled by Malik through Solidus.

The ED said that Malik’s active role in the alleged crime is evident as he attended meetings to resolve the issue on whether he or Parkar would control the usurped property. He also attended the meeting to acquire and take control of Solidus, it added.

The ED also said that proceeds of crime have been laundered after the Prevention of Money Laundering Act was enforced, therefore, it did not apply the charges in a “retrospective manner” as alleged by Malik. It added that there is no violation of fundamental rights.

The agency said that Malik did not cooperate with the probe despite statements of Parkar’s son and others showing that he was personally involved in illegal activity. The ED informed the court that Malik, on May 13, was allowed by the court to undergo treatment at a private hospital for six weeks and that he is “ostensibly at large for medical treatment” despite the stipulated period ending.

It claimed that the bail application is a “ploy” to hide that Malik has been out of jail for treatment for more than six weeks. The agency said that since Malik has not raised any medical grounds in his application, it is implied that he no longer required treatment and therefore, it is essential that he be sent back to jail “in the interest of investigation”.

The Court is likely to hear the application on July 26