ED searches 8 sites in Pune, Aurangabad in Waqf land fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday searched seven locations in Pune and one in Aurangabad in connection with its money laundering probe into the Rs 8-crore fraud at Tabut Inam Indoment Trust, which owns Waqf land in Pune.

The money laundering case is based on an FIR filed by Pune Police in August against city residents Imtiaz Shaikh, Chand Mulani and four others, for defrauding the Maharashtra government of Rs 8 crore.

Sources said the ED searched the premises of the six accused in the case, including Imtiaz Shaikh and Chand Mulani.

In January, the Maharashtra government had acquired a piece of land from Tabut Inam Indoment and made the payment for the acquisition to Shaikh and Mulani, who allegedly posed as the president and the secretary of the trust, respectively. They also allegedly submitted a forged no-objection certificate from the Waqf board and submitted it to the deputy collector while pocketing the sale proceeds.

The FIR stated that the trust owns eight hectare at Maan village in Pune’s Mulshi taluka. The government was scheduled to give Rs 9.64 crore to the trust and accordingly, sanctioned and released Rs 7.73 crore to Shaikh and Mulani — instead of the bonafide members of the trust — after acquiring a part of the land for the fourth phase of Rajiv Gandhi IT Park project.

The Pune Police, sources said, has also filed its chargesheet in the case. Welcoming the ED action, Minority Development and Aukaf Minister Nawab Malik said the raids were not conducted on the offices of Waqf Board.

“News reports are claiming that Nawab Malik will be in trouble as ED has taken up cases pertaining to his ministry. The ED is more than welcome and we will cooperate in every possible way,” Malik told mediapersons.

He also claimed that he would not get cowed down by intimidation of central agencies. “If there is a campaign to threaten me or to malign my image because of the fight that we have started against central agencies, then I would say Maharashtra government, Maharashtra ministers and leaders do not get scared by central agencies,” Malik said.

He added that under his helm, the minority affairs ministry had launched a clean up and sought ED’s help to inquire into the 30,000 trusts that come under it. Malik said that in the last one year, his department has filed seven FIRs against various trusts for violating Waqf rules.