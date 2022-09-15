scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

ED search at bullion firm: Gold, silver worth Rs 47 cr seized from secret lockers

During investigation, ED found keys of private lockers on the premises of Raksha Bullion. “It was found that lockers were being operated without following norms. No KYC was followed and there was no CCTV camera installed at the premises," said an official.

Gold bars seized from the lockers.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches on four premises belonging to Raksha Bullion and Classic Marbles and seized 91.5 kg gold and 340 kg silver respectively valued at Rs 47.76 crore from secret lockers. The searches were conducted in connection with the probe related to money laundering registered against Parekh Aluminex limited in March 2018.

When the agency conducted searches, it was revealed that there were 761 lockers of which three belonged to Raksha Bullion. “91.5kgs of gold and 152 kg of silver was found in two lockers and another 188 kgs of silver was seized from the premises of Raksha Bullion,” read the ED statement.

Agency sources said the Enforcement Case Information Report was registered after it came to light that the company had duped banks. It had taken loans to the tune of Rs 2,296.58 crore which was thereafter siphoned off by layering through various companies.

“The said money was routed to accounts in the context of providing unsecured loans and investments. The same was not the purpose of taking the loans and there were no agreements for such transactions,” said an official.

