ED raids Kalanee Impex, probes FEMA violations linked to director

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Thursday conducted search proceedings under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) in connection with an investigation relating to M/s Kalanee Impex Private Limited and its active director Shri Dharmesh Narendra Sangani.

Sangani is also a film producer associated with actor and television host Shekhar Suman and is the co-founder of the Shekhar Suman Film Academy along with Shehar’s son Adhyayan.

During the course of search proceedings, it was revealed that money which ought to have been received in India has not come to India despite lapse of substantial time. Export proceeds from certain overseas buyers had not been realised and no extension of time had been obtained from the Authorised Dealer Bank. There were no documented recovery efforts, an ED release said.