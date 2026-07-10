ED raids Kalanee Impex, probes FEMA violations linked to director

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The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Thursday conducted search proceedings under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) in connection with an investigation relating to M/s Kalanee Impex Private Limited and its active director Shri Dharmesh Narendra Sangani.
Sangani is also a film producer associated with actor and television host Shekhar Suman and is the co-founder of the Shekhar Suman Film Academy along with Shehar’s son Adhyayan.
During the course of search proceedings, it was revealed that money which ought to have been received in India has not come to India despite lapse of substantial time. Export proceeds from certain overseas buyers had not been realised and no extension of time had been obtained from the Authorised Dealer Bank. There were no documented recovery efforts, an ED release said.
ED investigation further revealed receipt of export proceeds from third-party entities other than the consignee or buyer named in export invoices/shipping bills.
Evidence relating to undisclosed foreign assets and foreign bank accounts was also found during the proceedings.
Associated foreign bank accounts and related transactions were also not disclosed before appropriate authorities. An undisclosed UAE Business entity has been identified, the release said.
Customs authorities of USA and UK are investigating certain transactions of Mr Dharmesh Sangani, officials said. ED is also investigating FEMA violations in such transactions. Further investigation is underway, the release said.
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