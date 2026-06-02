ED raids 20 locations in Dawood aide-linked drug trafficking, hawala probe

A day after being brought to Delhi from Turkey, Dola was flown to Mumbai by the NCB and produced before a special NDPS court.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches at 20 locations across Mumbai, Surat, Ankleshwar and Rajkot in connection with a money laundering probe linked to an alleged transnational narcotics trafficking syndicate operated by Salim Ismail Dola and his associates.

The searches were carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, following multiple FIRs registered in Mumbai against Dola and others in cases related to trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

According to the ED, the searches targeted premises linked to suppliers of precursor chemicals, intermediaries involved in chemical trading, traffickers allegedly engaged in the manufacture and distribution of the synthetic drug Mephedrone (MD), hawala operators, and persons suspected of holding benami properties purchased using proceeds generated from the drug trade.