Yes Bank-ARC case: ED searches 17 locations in Mumbai, Delhi

The search proceedings are being conducted to unearth the evidence related to the alleged offence of money laundering involving collusion of Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARC’s) with YES Bank by engaging in circular transactions.(File Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out search operations at 17 locations in Mumbai, Khandala and New Delhi in connection with its probe in the alleged fraudulent assignment of Yes Bank loans.

The central agency conducted searches at premises of Suraksha Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (SARCL), Suraksha Realty Ltd, Khyati Realtors Pvt Limited, and its promoters/directors/employees and a former YES Bank employee.

This is in connection with the alleged fraudulent grant of a loan by YES Bank originally to a company Mackstar Marketing Pvt Ltd and similar loans between 2016 and 2018.

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The search proceedings are being conducted to unearth the evidence related to the alleged offence of money laundering involving collusion of Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARC’s) with YES Bank by engaging in circular transactions.