Yes Bank-ARC case: ED searches 17 locations in Mumbai, Delhi

ED conducted searches across 17 locations in connection with its probe into alleged fraudulent Yes Bank loan assignments, circular transactions and suspected money laundering.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiJun 16, 2026 06:37 PM IST
Mumbai, Delhi in Yes Bank-ARC caseThe search proceedings are being conducted to unearth the evidence related to the alleged offence of money laundering involving collusion of Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARC’s) with YES Bank by engaging in circular transactions.(File Photo)
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out search operations at 17 locations in Mumbai, Khandala and New Delhi in connection with its probe in the alleged fraudulent assignment of Yes Bank loans.

The central agency conducted searches at premises of Suraksha Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (SARCL), Suraksha Realty Ltd, Khyati Realtors Pvt Limited, and its promoters/directors/employees and a former YES Bank employee.

This is in connection with the alleged fraudulent grant of a loan by YES Bank originally to a company Mackstar Marketing Pvt Ltd and similar loans between 2016 and 2018.

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The search proceedings are being conducted to unearth the evidence related to the alleged offence of money laundering involving collusion of Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARC’s) with YES Bank by engaging in circular transactions.

As per the agency, the circular transactions were untaken to fraudulently takeover of stressed assets, to undervaluation of assets auctioned, inflated/fraudulent claims involved and creditor voting rights in the NCLT process and transparency of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), an official said.

“Further investigation is on in the matter,” the official said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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