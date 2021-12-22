ED quizzes Maharashtra CM aide for 8 hours

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday questioned Shiv Sena MLA Ravindra Waikar for over eight hours in connection with a case. Waikar, a three-time MLA from Jogeshwari East, is a close confidante of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

In March, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had accused Thackeray and Waikar of allegedly misusing their positions to purchase properties in Alibaug in 2014, which were then transferred in the names of their wives Rashmi Thackeray and Manisha Waikar, respectively. Somaiya has also accused Waikar of non-disclosure of assets.

Somaiya, sources said, has alleged to ED that Waikar and his wife held disproportionate assets.