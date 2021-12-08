ED questions Maha minister in MSC Bank fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday questioned Maharashtra minister Prajakt Tanpure in connection with its probe into the alleged fraud at Maharashtra State Co-operative (MSC) Bank.

The ED grilled Tanpure, state minister for Urban Development, for over six hours over the purchase of Ram Ganesh Gadkari sugar mill in an auction conducted by the MSC bank. The ED has found that Tanpure’s family bought the sugar mill at a price significantly lower than the price reserved for it. At that time Tanpure was also a director at MSC Bank.

Earlier in October, the ED has searched the sugar mill and a few others allegedly connected to it.

Tanpure on Tuesday denied any irregularities in the auction of the mill. He said he has answered most of the questions posed by ED and will submit a few documents in the coming days.

The ED case pertaining to the alleged Rs 25,000 crore fraud at MSC Bank originates from a criminal PIL filed on January 28, 2019, before the Bombay High Court. The PIL has alleged that the then top executives — chairman, MDs, directors, CEOs and managerial staff — of MSC Bank as well as office-bearers and directors of Sakhar Karkhanas, Soot Girnis and other processing units were given loans in a fraudulent manner by the bank and, in the process, several illegalities were committed.

In September 2019, a month before the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the ED had registered a money laundering case against NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar in connection with the alleged scam.