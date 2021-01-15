ED questions Eknath Khadse for six hours in Pune land deal case

NCP leader Eknath Khadse was questioned for more than six hours by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its office in Mumbai’s Ballard Pier on Friday in connection with a 2016 land deal in Pune.

Khadse, who arrived at the ED office around 11 am and left at 5.30 pm, told mediapersons: “They asked questions and I tried to give answers. Whatever documents or information they need, I will provide, and will appear before them again whenever they ask.”

Policemen in large numbers were deployed outside the ED office and barricades were put up to avoid any gathering by Khadse’s supporters. Besides the Mumbai Police, personnel from the State Reserve Police Force were also deployed.

Khadse (68), who quit the BJP and joined the NCP last October, was summoned by the ED on December 30, 2020, in connection to the case. But he skipped appearance on the ground that he was quarantined due to Covid-19, and was given more time.

Khadse had resigned from then Devendra Fadnavis-led Cabinet in 2016 after facing allegations that he misused his official powers to facilitate the purchase of government land in Bhosari near Pune by his family.

He had denied any wrongdoing and said the state Anti-Corruption Bureau as well as the income tax department had given him a clean chit.