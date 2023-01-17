ED questions BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal over Covid centre pact

The case was registered in August last year on the complaint of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya.

Mumbai civic body commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for over four hours Monday, days after the probe agency sent a notice to his office seeking details on the BMC contract awarded to Lifeline Hospital Management Services, in which Sujit Patkar, an alleged aide of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, is partner too.

Azad Maidan police had in August registered a case on a complaint by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who accused LHMS and others of cheating, criminal breach of trust and causing death due to negligence.