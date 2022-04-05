ED provisionally attaches assets owned by Sena MP Sanjay Raut, family in Mumbai

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached eight land parcels in Alibaug and one flat in Dadar in Mumbai, owned by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and his family members, in connection with its probe into the Rs 1034-crore floor space index (FSI) fraud at Patra Chawl in Goregaon.

On February 2 this year, the ED had arrested businessman Pravin Raut, who is known to be close to Sanjay Raut, in connection with the case. On April 1, the agency filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) against Pravin.

The central agency is probing Pravin for the allegedly fraudulent sale of the floor space index (FSI) of a plot in suburban Mumbai by Guruashish Construction Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL). Pravin is a director of Guruashish Construction.

The ED chargesheet has named Pravin, Sarang Wadhawan and Rakesh Wadhawan of HDIL, as well as Guruashish Construction as accused in the money laundering case. The Wadhawans are also currently under arrest.

The ED found that Guruashish Construction was given a contract by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) a few years ago to redevelop Patra Chawl in suburban Mumbai’s Goregaon West. Sources said Pravin negotiated the deal between MHADA and HDIL. The ED has alleged that the company fraudulently sold FSI worth Rs 1,034 crore without building the mandatory tenements for people living in the chawl.

HDIL has also been under the scanner of multiple investigating agencies in connection with the Rs 4,300 crore fraud at Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank.

In a separate case, the ED had earlier found that Pravin Raut siphoned off Rs 95 crore from loans taken by HDIL through PMC Bank. It found that Pravin had transferred about Rs 1.6 crore to his wife Madhuri Raut, who is a business partner of Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha. Out of this Rs 1.6 crore, Madhuri transferred about Rs 55 crore to Varsha as an interest-free loan. This money was then invested by Varsha to buy a flat in Dadar.