ED also probing Nashik godman case, harshest punishment to Kharat: CM

CM Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday confirmed that the ED is now investigating self-styled godman Ashok Kharat for financial fraud alongside SIT probes into sexual exploitation. (File)

While promising strictest action against self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said, ” The Enforcement Directorate is also investigating the case.”

The state government had already set up a Special Investigation Team to investigate the case. At least eight cases of women exploitation have been registered against Kharat. Apart from that all aspects related to financial fraud, illegal land acquisition and others are being thoroughly probed. New details are emerging every day. As people are now confident and coming forward to provide information related to Kharat, Fadnavis said.

The chief minister was interacting with media at Nashik. He held a meeting with spiritual leaders and religious organisations to discuss the Kumbha Mela.