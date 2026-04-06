ED also probing Nashik godman case, harshest punishment to Kharat: CM

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While promising strictest action against self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said, ” The Enforcement Directorate is also investigating the case.”
The state government had already set up a Special Investigation Team to investigate the case. At least eight cases of women exploitation have been registered against Kharat. Apart from that all aspects related to financial fraud, illegal land acquisition and others are being thoroughly probed. New details are emerging every day. As people are now confident and coming forward to provide information related to Kharat, Fadnavis said.
The chief minister was interacting with media at Nashik. He held a meeting with spiritual leaders and religious organisations to discuss the Kumbha Mela.
“Anybody, who in the name of faith does wrong, will be punished. There was no question of tolerating such abuse by individuals. Kharat will get harshest punishment. There can be no two opinions on this, he asserted.
“The case will be taken to its logical end. Through investigation we will get to the roots of the case and all those involved will be subjected to punishment. Kharat will get harshest punishment, ” Fadnavis revealed.
Responding to the role of ED, he said, “We had set up SIT which is pursuing the case very seriously. It has done a good job. The ED is also looking into certain aspects related to land etc. They are already working on the case.” All those responsible for facilitating or involved in the crime committed by Kharat in name of faith will be probed and punished, he assured.
Earlier, last week CM had made a detailed statement in the state legislative assembly based on the preliminary findings in the Kharat case that has sent shock waves across Maharashtra and country.
Maharashtra police had tracked and established the identity of six women who fell prey to the fake godman. Of these five women victims and a husband of one woman victim filed a complaint in the police station. Based on these complaints Kharat was arrested by Nashik crime branch.
Acknowledging the seriousness and sensitivity of the case, the government has constituted the SIT headed by deputy police commissioner Tejasvi Satpute.
Kharat had claimed to possess supernatural powers,and used his influence and the faith of his believers to coerce them into engaging in sexual acts, under pressure.
Earlier, police had raided Kharat’s office, residence, farmhouse and trust. They have seized Rs 6 lakh cash, lap top, DVR, revolver, live cartridges, fired cartridges and shells. Almost 33 acres of land, farm house, gold, plots in various parts of state, a Pune flat in the name of his daughter have been seized. Till now Rs 40 crore property have been registered. The probe is underway to find out property and assets in the case.
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