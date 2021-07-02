ED probe shows Anil Deshmukh had ‘role to play’ in transfer, posting of police officers

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has claimed before a special court that its investigation has showed that former home minister Anil Deshmukh had “a role to play” in transfers and postings of police officers, including IPS officers, and that an “unofficial list” was prepared after meetings were held.

The central agency is probing a money-laundering case where Deshmukh’s private secretary, Sanjeev Palande, and private assistant, Kundan Shinde, have been arrested so far. The lawyers for the accused called the allegations a “concocted story” and claimed that Deshmukh did not have the powers to transfer IPS cadre officials, and that the powers were with the chief minister.

Special Judge S M Bhosle granted further custody of Shinde and Palande to the ED till July 6. In the remand application submitted before the court, the ED claimed that Palande, in his statement, said Deshmukh had a role in the transfer and postings of police officials. The agency has also claimed that new facts, including transactions related to police officers, had emerged and relevant statements are to be recorded.

The ED further said during the investigation, some names, including that of a minister’s, had been revealed and, thus, detailed interrogation of Palande and Shinde was necessary as they either attended such meetings or had personal knowledge of them.

“Further investigation is required to ascertain the connection between police officials and Sanjeev Palande and Anil Deshmukh, the then home minister of Maharashtra,” the ED remand plea states.

Lawyer Shekhar Jagtap, representing Palande, said the ED had presented a “concocted story”. It was further submitted that the date referred to by the ED (March 4), was the time when the Assembly was in session. It was submitted that Deshmukh as home minister had to attend and discuss with all concerned officers on the requirements to respond to questions put forth during the session and, therefore, meetings were not connected with any transfers of IPS officers as claimed.

Last week, the ED claimed that over Rs 4.70 crore was collected by dismissed cop Sachin Waze from bar owners on the instructions of Deshmukh and Rs 4.18 crore was deposited in cash to shell companies, and were eventually donated to a charitable trust headed by Deshmukh and his family.

Shinde’s lawyers said the amount was an unsecured loan obtained by the trust. The ED claimed that Shinde, when asked about Waze, claimed that he had never met him but when asked about their communication over WhatsApp or phone, he said he did not remember.

The court said it had considered the submission by ED that there were meetings between the home minister and one minister with respect to transfer of police officers, and that an unofficial list had been prepared. The court accepted the contention of special public prosecutor (SPP) Sunil Gonsalves that the ED wants to verify the list with the transfer order of the government.

The court said while the accused had given evasive answers in their statements, there was material to show that, at some point of time, they were present in the meetings. “…I found substance in the argument of Ld SPP that the accused (are) required to be confronted with Shri Vaze (dismissed cop Waze), other witness and the police officers, who were transferred,” the court said while granting ED custody till July 6.