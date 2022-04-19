ED opposes Waze bail plea: ‘Not feasible to release person with notorious background’

The ED on Tuesday opposed the bail plea of dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze, stating that it is not feasible to release a person with a “notorious background”. Waze, who was arrested last March by the NIA in connection with the Antilia terror scare case, has also been named an accused in a money laundering case lodged by the ED against him, former state home minister Anil Deshmukh and others.

Waze, through his lawyer Sajal Yadav, sought bail on the ground that he was not arrested when the case was being probed and keeping him in custody was not required. Yadav said that other accused, who were also not arrested during the probe, have been granted bail.

Special Public Prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves opposed the plea, stating that Waze had a key role in the case, as he was alleged to have collected bribes on Deshmukh’s instructions. He added that other accused who have been granted bail allegedly played a role in the transfer of money.

“Here, he (Waze) is involved in generating proceeds of crime. It cannot be said that he was not arrested. He was in custody of the NIA court and permission was sought from the court to question him in jail. The court should also consider if it is feasible to release a person with such a notorious background, he has destroyed evidence. He was a policeman, he can influence witnesses,” Gonsalves said.