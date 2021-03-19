ED opposes cancellation of warrants against Nirav Modi’s sister, husband

The ED has opposed the cancellation of warrants sought by diamantaire Nirav Modi's younger sister and brother-in-law(File)

The ED has opposed the cancellation of warrants sought by diamantaire Nirav Modi’s younger sister and brother-in-law, who had recently agreed to be witnesses against him. The agency has said that the couple should first give a date as to when they will appear before the court and the investigating agency before the non-bailable warrants against them are cancelled.

Purvi Modi, a Belgian national and her husband Maiank Mehta, a UK national, had sought to become approvers by willing to be prosecution witnesses after providing “substantial and important evidence” relevant to Modi and his dealings. The special court had allowed their applications in January, following which they sought cancellation of warrants issued against them in June 2018, as they were declared absconding accused. The two have told the court that on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, there are restrictions on international travel around the world and hence, they are unable to return to the country currently. They had said that they were willing to record their statements with the ED through video-conference.



Special Public Prosecutor Hiten Venegavkar said that till the two appear before the court or give a specific date as to when they intend to do so, the warrants against them cannot be cancelled, though their applications to turn approvers have been allowed.



The court had said that they be brought to court “to take part in the proceedings as soon as may be in the facts and circumstances prevailing currently”. The court will hear the lawyers of the couple next week.