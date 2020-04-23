ED opposes anticipatory bail plea filed by Wadhawan brothers

Kapil, who was also named as accused and arrested in another money-laundering case, is out on bail at present. Kapil, who was also named as accused and arrested in another money-laundering case, is out on bail at present.

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday opposed the anticipatory bail application filed by Dheeraj and Kapil Wadhawan, promoters of Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL), named as accused in the Yes Bank money laundering case. On Wednesday, the two brothers sought interim protection till the lockdown is lifted.

The ED, in its reply submitted through special public prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves, opposed the plea stating that money-laundering was a serious offence and relief should not be granted.

On Wednesday, the court had granted the two interim protection from arrest till Thursday, granting time to the ED to file its reply. The protection has been extended till Monday when the pleas will be heard.

Kapil, who was also named as accused and arrested in another money-laundering case, is out on bail at present. A non-bailable warrant issued against them on request of the Central Bureau of Investigation earlier has been stayed till May 5. Both the agencies had claimed that they had summoned the two in the Yes Bank case to join the probe but they were unavailable.

Earlier this month, Kapil and Dheeraj, along with 21 other family members, were found to be violating the lockdown on April 9 when they travelled from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar. An offence was also registered against them by Satara police. On Wednesday, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said their quarantine period was ending and the police had written to the CBI and ED to do the needful logistical arrangements for them.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked Kapil, accused in a money laundering case involving deceased gangster Iqbal Mirchi, to file a response by April 28 to the plea by ED seeking cancellation of bail for violating conditions and travelling to Mahabaleshwar during the lockdown.

After the ED sought an urgent hearing, the High Court had issued a notice to Kapil on April 15. A single judge bench of Justice A S Gadkari on Thursday directed him to file a reply to the ED’s plea and posted further hearing on April 30.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd