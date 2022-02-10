Mumbai: ED opposes Deshmukh bail plea, says he can influence witnesses

THE ENFORCEMENT Directorate (ED) on Wednesday opposed bail to former state home minister Anil Deshmukh stating that he is an ‘influential person’ and may influence witnesses, ‘owing to his strong financial power’.

Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with alleged money laundering of bribe money collected from bars in the city. A bail plea was moved on his behalf after the ED filed a supplementary chargesheet against him in December.

In its reply to his plea, the ED said Deshmukh played a crucial role in Waze’s reinstatement by ‘pressurising’ then police commissioner Param Bir Singh and instructing him to give Waze the charge of an important unit in the Mumbai police crime branch. Singh had led the review committee in June 2020 which had reinstated Waze to the force 16 years after he was suspended in connection with the custodial death case of Khwaja Yunus. The ED claims that Waze was ‘figuratively and literally indebted’ to Deshmukh.

The ED also said that Deshmukh, by virtue of his position as home minister, would call dismissed cop Waze directly to his official residence and instruct him to collect funds for him from orchestra bars, restaurant owners and other establishments. Deshmukh, in his bail plea filed through lawyer Aniket Nikam, had said that a ‘low rank’ officer like Waze, who was an assistant inspector, could not have had access to the state’s home minister.

The reply also states that Deshmukh laundered Rs 13.25 crore and integrated it in the bank account of his family-controlled trust. “The applicant using modus operandi of infusing cash as share capital through shell companies and projecting the same as legitimate has built a formidable empire of businesses,” the ED said. It added that Deshmukh had amass-ed huge wealth as a public servant and was unable to explain its source. It said that with the probe in its initial stage, statements of various suspected persons are yet to be recorded and they are avoiding appearance before the agency.

The ED also filed replies on bail pleas of Waze and Kundan Shinde, the assistant of Deshmukh, who was arrested last year. The pleas will be heard next week.