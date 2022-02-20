ED officer made benami investments in Rs 260-crore project of Somaiya’s son: Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday alleged that a director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made benami investments in a Rs 260-crore project in Palghar “being built by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s son”. Somaiya’s wife is a director in the project, he added. Raut further alleged that central investigative agency offices in Mumbai are being used for extortion and that the “Sena would expose the biggest scam of the ED” in the next week.

“In Palghar’s Vevoor, a big project worth Rs 260 crore is going on. It is going in the name of Kirit Somaiya’s son and Somaiya’s wife is a director in it. How much money in the Rs 260-crore project belongs to a joint director in ED? This is a benami property of an ED director. Where do they get such large sums of money? The central investigative agency offices in Mumbai have been converted into extortion centres. There is a criminal syndicate and the Sena will expose it,” said Raut while speaking to media persons.

Raut further claimed that the Sena would take truckloads of evidence to the ED office. “While we are being threatened that the Matoshree will receive an ED notice soon, we will expose the ED’s corruption next week,” he added. “Don’t threaten us. There is a government in Maharashtra as well and we have many strings to pull,” Raut said.

Earlier in the day, Raut, in a tweet, tagged the official Twitter handles of ED and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and levelled allegations against Somaiya and an ED director. “Mr Kirit Somaiya, since you know much about others, I hope you will also have answers to these questions. 1. Who has invested Rs 260 crore in Neerav Developers at Vevoor, Palghar? 2. Are Neil and Medha Somaiya Directors in the Nikon GreenVille project? 3. Which Joint Director of ED has benami investment in this project?” Raut tweeted.