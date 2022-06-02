ED notice to Sonia, Rahul: Vendetta, BJP repeatedly misusing agencies, says Congress

State Congress chief Nana Patole on Wednesday said a protest will be held in Shirdi on Thursday against the ED summoning party president Sonia Gandhi and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on June 8 in connection with the National Herald money laundering probe.

“We will keep our plan before the public in the protest,’’ Patole told mediapersons in Shirdi.

Patole, along with other Congress leaders, were in Shirdi to attend the first day of the two-day Nav Sankalp Shibir being held to revamp state Congress units in the country.

AICC secretary in charge of Maharashtra, H K Patil, said, “I have learnt that ED has given notice to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge. It is very unfortunate that the BJP government is misusing authority. This is nothing but vendetta and we are facing autocracy. We condemn this strongly.’’

Former Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam said, “The BJP is repeatedly misusing agencies. It is doing all this so that people don’t pay attention to real issues. We will dethrone them soon. Our fight is on, whether they put CBI or ED after us.’’

Revenue Minsiter Balasaheb Thorat, who also attened the event, added, “…Since the last eight years, agencies are being sent after the Opposition and religious hate is being spread. We will see people standing behind Soniaji.’’