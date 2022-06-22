ED money laundering case: Anil Parab quizzed, summoned again

Transport Minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for over 11 hours on Tuesday. According to sources in the agency, Parab has been called for questioning again on Wednesday by the agency in connection to a money laundering case linked to a resort in the coastal hill station of Dapoli.

The minister reached the ED office at 11.25 am on Tuesday, and was allowed to leave by 10.30 pm.

Speaking with media persons outside the ED office, Parab said, “I have answered all their questions like I have done in the past… and I will answer their future questions as well.”

On March 8, the Income Tax Department had searched 26 premises in Mumbai, Pune, Ratnagiri and Sangli, linked to Bajrang Kharmate, a deputy regional transport officer (RTO) known to be close to Parab, and Sadanand Kadam, a cable operator from Mumbai.

During the searches, investigators reportedly discovered ‘irregularities’ in the purchase of a parcel of land by Parab in Dapoli in 2017.

Tax authorities had said at the time that Parab had registered the land only in 2019, while the resort was developed between 2017 and 2020. According to authorities, while Rs 6 crore was spent on developing the resort, it was sold to Kadam in 2020 for just Rs 1.1 crore.

The cost of building the resort “had not been accounted for” by either Kadam or Parab, they said. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had also made several complaints against Parab to the Ministry of Environment and Forest, alleging that the Dapoli-based Sai Resort violates several Coastal Regulation Zone rules.

Subsequently, the ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) of money laundering, following which the agency conducted raids at seven premises linked to Parab and people close to him.