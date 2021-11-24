ED summons Maharashtra chief secretary to record statement in Anil Deshmukh case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) asked Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte to appear before it on November 25 in connection with the money laundering probe against jailed former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Kunte, however, told The Indian Express that he will not be able to comply with the ED summons as he is busy with Cabinet meetings on November 25.

The ED has summoned Kunte to record his statements pertaining to the transfer and postings of police officers in the state.

The agency is probing allegations of corruption and bribery against Deshmukh. The agency claimed Deshmukh collected money from bar owners in the city through now dismissed cop Sachin Waze. Deshmukh is also being probed for transfer and posting of police officers in lieu of money.

Deshmukh was arrested by ED on November 2 and is currently in judicial custody.