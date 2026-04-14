ED searches 11 premises in Kharat case; probe flags over 130 accounts, Solapur land buys

The ED has raided 11 premises in Nashik, Pune, and Shirdi linked to self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, uncovering a network of 130 bank accounts and ₹60 crore in suspicious transactions.

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday searched 11 premises in Maharashtra — five in Nashik, three in Pune and three in Shirdi – as part of its money laundering probe into self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, accused in multiple cases of sexual exploitation and financial irregularities.

The searches come as investigators examine a wide financial network of over 130 bank accounts and transactions exceeding Rs 60 crore, along with land purchases and assets linked to Kharat and his associates.

The action follows registration of ECIR on April 6, based on an FIR filed on March 25 at Sarkarwada police station, Nashik, which includes allegations of extortion, religious manipulation and drug-facilitated assault. Kharat was arrested last month in the case.

According to the ED, preliminary findings suggest that Kharat opened multiple bank accounts in the names of third parties across cooperative credit societies in Nashik district, while remaining the nominee and using a common mobile number to control their operations.