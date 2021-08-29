Days after he ordered Narayan Rane arrest, Anil Parab gets ED summons; Sanjay Raut cites ‘chronology’

Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab, who was caught on camera directing the police to arrest Union Minister Narayan Rane last week, has been served a notice by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The agency has summoned Parab in connection with a money laundering case and has asked the minister to appear before it on Tuesday.

“As expected, Anil Parab has been served a notice by the ED as soon as the Jan Ashirwad Yatra concluded. The central government has started its work. The epicentre of the earthquake was Ratnagiri (referring to Rane’s arrest) and Parab is the Guardian Minister of that district. Please understand the chronology. This is a legal battle which we will fight legally,” Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut tweeted.

शाब्बास!

जन आशीर्वाद जत्रेची सांगता होताच अपेक्षे प्रमाणे अनिल परब यांना ई.डी.ची नोटीस बजावण्यात आली . वरचे सरकार कामाला लागले. भुकंपाचा केंद्रबिंदू रत्नागिरीत होता. परब हे रत्नागिरीचे पालक मंत्री आहेत.

chronology कृपया समज लिजीये.

कायदेशीर लढाई कायदयानेच लढू..जय महाराष्ट्र — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) August 29, 2021

Parab, one of the closest confidantes of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, was caught on camera issuing directions to arrest Rane last week.

The guardian minister of Ratnagiri was at a press conference on Tuesday, during which he broke off to have two phone conversations. After receiving the first call, he made another call – apparently to a police officer.

“Hello, what are you people doing? But you need to do it. Have you detained him or not?… What order are they asking for? The high court and sessions court have rejected his bail (plea)… then use the police force,” Parab was heard speaking on the phone. The minister was audible as he was seated before open microphones.

The BJP subsequently said that it was considering legal action against the minister for what it termed “blatant misuse” of power by pressuring the police to arrest Rane.