Don’t think ED called me for inquiry just because I am close to CM: Waikar

A DAY after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) quizzed Shiv Sena legislator Ravindra Waikar, a close aide of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the MLA on Wednesday said that he has answered all questions asked by the central agency. He, however, refused to divulge details about the case in connection to which he was called for inquiry.

“The ED wanted to ask some questions. It has the right to interrogate me and had called me accordingly. I answered all the questions. It is my duty as a citizen of this country to go after it called me and give an explanation,” Waikar told mediapersons.

“I do not think that ED called me for inquiry just because I am close to Uddhav Saheb. They officers had some doubts and I answered them,” he added.

Waikar was questioned for over eight hours on Tuesday.

In March, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had accused Thackeray and Waikar of allegedly misusing their positions to purchase properties in Alibaug in 2014, which were then transferred in the names of their wives Rashmi Thackeray and Manisha Waikar, respectively. Somaiya, sources said, also has alleged to ED that Waikar and his wife held disproportionate assets.