ED enters homes of those who don’t dance to BJP tunes, imprisons them: Shiv Sena

Taking on the BJP over the arrest of AAP Minister Satyender Jain by the ED, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday said that those who do not “dance to the tunes” of the BJP, the ED enters their “homes and imprisons” them.

The action against Jain ahead of the Himachal Pradesh elections is a signal for AAP to leave the state, said party said in its mouthpiece Saamana.

The editorial said that Jain was not the only victim of vindictive politics. “Those who are strongly opposing BJP across the country are being targeted. The Modi government’s message is to ‘surrender or go to jail’. Action can be taken against Satyendar Jain, Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh, but a series of arrests and not allowing bail is vindictiveness. Why are the corrupt leaders of the ruling party being given protection?”

It went on to equate BJP to a terrorist organisation, stating that Opposition leaders are being sent to jail if they do not follow BJP’s diktats.

Referring to terrorists killing an actor in Kashmir after she refused to sing at a wedding, Sena said, “The BJP is doing the same thing to their political opponents. …those who do not dance to the tunes of the BJP, the ED enters their homes and imprisons them. The same thing happened in the case of Satyendar Jain.”

The party expressed surprise over no action being taken against BJP ministers and leaders allegedly involved in financial malpractices. “There are BJP members who served on the standing and improvements committee (of BMC). This game of political vengeance will also affect them,” Sena added.