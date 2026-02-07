ED case against former home minister: Discharge plea of firm linked with son rejected

The ED has alleged that transactions involving the company were linked to laundering of money allegedly received as bribes by Deshmukh from bar and hotel owners through co-accused, dismissed police officer Sachin Waze. (File Photo)

A special court on Saturday rejected the discharge application filed by a company linked with former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s son, along with two others, in a money laundering case registered against the politician.

The court dismissed the discharge pleas of Premier Port Links Pvt Ltd — linked with Deshmukh’s son Salil — and chartered accountants Vishal Hatwani and Vinod Hasani, holding that there was prima facie material to proceed against them.

“It prima facie appears that applicant company (Premier Port Links) is one of the entities controlled and managed by the co-accused, the then Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and his family, and was utilised as a part of the larger corporate structure created for layering and integration of tainted funds. Applicant company, which is having substantial control of Deshmukh and family, is directly linked to the beneficiaries of Deshmukh family out of the proceeds of crime,” special judge Mahesh Jadhav said in the order.