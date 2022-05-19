ED files money laundering case against Raj Kundra

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) last week registered a money laundering case against businessman and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra. The case against Kundra was registered based on the FIR registered against him by Mumbai Police in 2021 for allegedly running a porn racket. Kundra had been arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with the case. The ED will probe the financial transactions pertaining to the case.

The alleged porn racket pertains to February 2021 when the Mumbai police made the first arrests in the case where women were acting in porn movies. This was done after the Mumbai Police Crime Branch conducted raids at a bungalow in Madh Island where porn movies were being shot.

Eventually, Kundra was arrested after investigations revealed that he was a key conspirator in the case. The pornographic content was being distributed over subscription-based mobile apps like HotHit Movies and Hotshots.

The Hotshots app had been developed by Armsprime Media Private Limited, a firm founded by Kundra in 2019. Armsprime later sold Hotshots to Kenrin Limited, a UK-based firm, owned by Kundra’s brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi.

In September last year, the Mumbai Police filed a chargesheet against Kundra and three other accused linked to the case.