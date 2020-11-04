Videocon-ICICI case: ED chargesheets Chanda Kochhar, others, with ‘5 trunks’ of supporting documents

Sources said that apart from Kochhar, her husband and Dhoot, at least seven other entities have been named in the complaint. (Express file photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Tuesday filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) along with “five trunks” of supporting documents, in its alleged money laundering case against Chanda Kochhar, the former managing director and chief executive officer of ICICI bank, her husband Deepak Kochhar, and Videocon Group chief Venugopal Dhoot, among others, before a special court in Mumbai.

“It is informed that the chargesheet is pending for scrutiny of five trunks of original documents. The intimation (of it being filed) is taken on record,” the court said.

According to the court, the case has been adjourned to November 11.

Sources said that apart from Kochhar, her husband and Dhoot, at least seven other entities, including Nu Power Renewables Ltd, Videocon International Electronics Ltd (VIEL), Videocon Industries Ltd and Supreme Energy Pvt Ltd have been named in ED’s prosecution complaint.

ED’s case against the Kochhar family pertains to the alleged illegal sanctioning of loans of Rs 1,875 crore by ICICI Bank to Videocon Group in the tenure of Chanda Kochhar.

The ED has found that loans were refinanced and new loan aggregating to Rs 1,730 crore was sanctioned to Videocon Industries Limited (VIL) and its group companies, and these loans became non-performing assets (NPA) for ICICI Bank in June 2017.

The agency has alleged that a committee headed by Chanda Kochhar sanctioned a Rs 300 crore loan to VIEL in 2009 and out of this, at least Rs 64 crore was transferred by VIEL to NuPower Renewables, a company owned by Kochhar’s husband, on September 8, a day after the loan was disbursed by the bank. The ED has also alleged that a net revenue of Rs 10.65 crore was generated by NuPower Renewables from these “tainted funds”.

The agency has so far has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 78.15 crore of the Kochhar family, including an apartment at the posh CCI Chambers in South Mumbai, allegedly acquired by Kochhars through Videocon Group firms.

The agency arrested Deepak Kochhar on September 8 in connection with its money laundering case and he is currently in judicial custody.

In 2018, The Indian Express first reported that Dhoot provided crores of rupees to a firm he had set up with Deepak Kochhar and two relatives six months after the Videocon group got Rs 3,250 crore as loan from ICICI Bank in 2012. The amount was part of the Rs 40,000-crore loan that Videocon group secured from a consortium of 20 banks led by SBI.

Dhoot gave Rs 64 crore in 2010 through a fully owned entity to NuPower Renewables, which he had set up with Deepak Kochhar and two of his relatives. He transferred proprietorship of the company to a trust owned by Deepak Kochhar for Rs 9 lakh, six months after he received the loan from ICICI Bank.

