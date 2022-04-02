ED files chargesheet against arrested businessman with ‘links to Sanjay Raut’

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) against arrested businessman Pravin Raut, who is also known to be close to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

The ED is probing Pravin Raut for the alleged fraudulent sale of floor space index of a plot in suburban Mumbai by Guruashish Construction Private Limted, a subsidiary of Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL). Pravin Raut is a director of Guruashish Construction.

The chargesheet has named Pravin Raut, Sarang Wadhawan and Rakesh Wadhawan of HDIL, and Guruashish Construction as accused in its money laundering case. The agency had arrested Raut on February 4. The ED found that Guruashish Construction was given a contract from the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) a few years ago to redevelop Patra Chawl in Goregaon West in suburban Mumbai. Sources said Pravin Raut negotiated the deal between MHADA and HDIL.

ED has alleged that the company fraudulently sold FSI worth Rs 1,000 crore without building the mandatory tenements for the people living in the chawl. HDIL has been under the scanner of multiple investigating agencies in connection with the Rs 4,300 crore fraud at Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank.

In a separate case, the ED had earlier found that Pravin Raut siphoned Rs 95 crore from loans taken by HDIL through PMC. It also found that Raut transferred about Rs 1.6 crore to his wife Madhuri Raut, who is a business partner of Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha Raut. Of this Rs 1.6 crore, Madhuri transferred about Rs 55 crore to Varsha as an interest-free loan. This money was then invested by Varsha in buying a flat at Dadar.