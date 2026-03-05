Properties worth over Rs 700 crore: ED seeks to confiscate properties linked to late fugitive gangster Iqbal Mirchi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought to confiscate properties worth over Rs 700 crore, including 15 properties in Dubai, believed to be proceeds of crime linked with late fugitive gangster Iqbal Memon alias Iqbal Mirchi and his kin.

In 2021, a special court in Mumbai had declared Mirchi’s wife and two sons as fugitive economic offenders (FEO), under an Act by the same name. The Act permits seizing and confiscating of properties linked with such offenders. In a recent plea, the ED has said that properties believed to be proceeds of crime, including those outside India, should be permitted to be confiscated.

“The proceeds of crime in this case…have been siphoned off to foreign shores by the accused and hence are not available for attachment and confiscation… this court is entitled to order for confiscation of properties attached under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, representing the equivalent value or proceeds of crime parked abroad by accused,” the ED application filed in January states, adding that the FEOs have refused to come to India to join the probe and face trial. A hearing on the plea is yet to take place.