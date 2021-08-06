scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 06, 2021
Must Read

ED conducts search at college run by Anil Deshmukh

The ED team, accompanied by security personnel, reached Nagpur Institute of Technology around noon and left the place around 3.30 pm. 

By: Express News Service | Nagpur |
August 6, 2021 8:13:43 pm
former Maharashtra home minister, Anil Deshmukh, Enforcement Director, Nagpur Institute of Technology, CBI, Param Bir Singh, Indian express, indian express news, NagpurFormer Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh (File)

Continuing ITS action against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, the Enforcement Director (ED) on Friday carried out a search at the engineering college, run by him at  village in Katol tahsil of Nagpur district.

The ED team, accompanied by security personnel, reached Nagpur Institute of Technology around noon and left the place around 3.30 pm.

Earlier, the ED had conducted searches at Deshmukh’s Nagpur and Katol residences too.

Click here for more

The CBI had registered a case against Deshmukh after former state director general of police Param Bir Singh accused him of demanding Rs 100 crore to be collected from pubs and liquor bars.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 06: Latest News

Advertisement