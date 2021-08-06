ED conducts search at college run by Anil Deshmukh

Continuing ITS action against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, the Enforcement Director (ED) on Friday carried out a search at the engineering college, run by him at village in Katol tahsil of Nagpur district.

The ED team, accompanied by security personnel, reached Nagpur Institute of Technology around noon and left the place around 3.30 pm.

Earlier, the ED had conducted searches at Deshmukh’s Nagpur and Katol residences too.

The CBI had registered a case against Deshmukh after former state director general of police Param Bir Singh accused him of demanding Rs 100 crore to be collected from pubs and liquor bars.