Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

ED files chargesheet against Maharashtra MLA, 7 others in money laundering case

The ED has alleged that between 2012 and 2017, MLA Ratnakar Gutte, through a sugar factory, had tied up with seven banks to obtain agricultural loans for farmers.

The ED chargesheet filed on December 26 has named MLA Ratnakar Gutte, Nandkishor Sharma, Dattrateya Gaikwad, Bachsungh Padwale and Tulshiram Ambhore and factories Gangakhed Sugar and Energy Limited, Yogeshwari Hatcheries and Gangakhed Solar Power Private Limited.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against Rashtriya Samaj Paksha MLA Ratnakar Gutte and others including sugar factories allegedly linked to him in connection with a money laundering case.

The ED chargesheet filed on December 26 has named Gutte, Nandkishor Sharma, Dattrateya Gaikwad, Bachsungh Padwale and Tulshiram Ambhore and factories Gangakhed Sugar and Energy Limited, Yogeshwari Hatcheries and Gangakhed Solar Power Private Limited.

Special Judge R N Rokade on Thursday issued summons against the eight accused including MLA Gutte.

The ED has alleged that between 2012-13 to 2016-17, Gutte, an MLA from the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha in Gangakhed constituency of Maharashtra’s Parbhani district, through Gangakhed Sugar had tied up with seven banks to obtain agricultural loans for farmers.

The ED also alleged that Gutte and his associates collected data from farmers including their PAN cards and property documents while buying their crops. A data bank was created by collecting their KYC (know your customer) details.

The chargesheet alleges that the banks had sanctioned Rs 772.31 crore out of which Rs 635.89 crore was disbursed into fictitious accounts created in the name of farmers and siphoned off. The chargesheet states that so far Rs 272 crore was pending for repayment.

The ED has attached 22 immovable properties, bank accounts and other movable properties worth Rs 255 crore in connection with the case.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 21:53 IST
