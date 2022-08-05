ED chargesheet filed against son of businessman Avinash Bhosale

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday filed a chargesheet running over 6,000 pages against the son of Pune-based businessman Avinash Bhosale and two others in a money laundering case linked to a land grabbing matter in Pune.

According to agency sources, the ED had initiated a money laundering probe in December 2020 after Pune police registered a case of cheating against Bhosale and others in 2016.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

The probe pertains to the construction of commercial structures on land by Bhosale that was meant for a residential complex for bureaucrats.

In August 2021, the agency had attached properties worth Rs 4 crore in the case, including the land in which the office of Avinash Bhosale Infrastructure Ltd (ABIL) and its other group companies are located. The ED has earlier questioned both Avinash Bhosale and his son Amit in the case.

The ED on Thursday also submitted a prosecution complaint against Avinash Bhosale in connection with the DHFL case of alleged money-laundering. Bhosale was first arrested by the CBI in a similar offence after which the ED also sought his custody in June.