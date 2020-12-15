ED case: Sena MLA Sarnaik moves privilege notice for defamation

Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik

Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik submitted a letter on Monday to the state legislature secretariat seeking admission of his breach of privilege notice against print and electronic media outlets for defaming him by publishing stories based on a tweet of actor Kangana Ranaut.

Sarnaik, in his letter, has requested the Principal Secretary of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly to forward the notice to the Privilege Committee of the Assembly to initiate an inquiry on it.

“Some print and electronic media outlets and some people, motivated by political hatred, on social media ran news about recovering a Pakistani credit card from my residence during the searches conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that led to the defamation of his family,” stated the Sena legislator.

In the last week of November, ED conducted the searches at Sarnaik’s residence and offices in connection with a money laundering case.

“ED has conducted two raids at my residence and office and has seized many documents but it has not found anything suspicious. ED also has not said anything officially about it. So, I am being defamed by publishing the false and baseless news of recovering a Pakistan credit card from my house. ED inquiry will continue for some days in future. So, I am submitting the breach of privilege notice against some media outlets for defaming me based on the actor’s tweet and request to forward it to the Privilege Committee for further action,” said Sarnaik.

In September, Sarnaik moved a breach of privilege motion against Republic TV’s Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami accusing him of using “derogatory language” and making baseless remarks against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.