ED calls him ‘direct beneficiary’ of Rs 1 cr, gets Raut’s custody

August 2, 2022 2:49:40 am
SEEKING SHIV Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s custody, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday claimed that the leader and his family were ‘direct beneficiaries’ of around Rs 1.06 crore linked to redevelopment of a chawl project in a northern suburb of Mumbai.
The special court later sent Raut, who was arrested early on Monday morning, to the ED custody till August 4. The case relates to Patra Chawl where it is claimed that instead of providing houses for displaced residents, directors of HDIL and others cheated them.
It is alleged that Rs 1,039.70 crore were received in the accounts of HDIL and Guru Ashish Constructions, of which Rs 112 crore were received by co-accused Pravin Raut, who, the agency alleged, is Raut’s “frontman”. “Being the frontman…, he (Pravin) utilised his proximity with Raut for obtaining the approval from MHADA and other advantages best known to them,” the ED remand plea said. The ED claimed that in his July 1 statement, Raut had denied knowledge of Pravin’s involvement in the project, stating that they came in contact in 2012-13 through their wives. The agency claimed that Raut failed to give a valid explanation for the amounts received in his bank accounts. Pravin was the director of Guru Ashish between 2007-13.
The ED claimed that Pravin’s wife was a housewife and Raut’s a teacher when they set up Avanti Infrastructure. Raut’s wife Varsha had received Rs 13.95 lakh for investment of Rs 5,625 in Avani Infrastructure, the ED alleged.
Subscriber Only Stories
“These companies were set up by Sanjay Raut and Pravin Raut to route the proceeds of crime generated from Patra Chawl project to project it as untainted,” the ED claimed. Raut’s lawyer Ashok Mundargi said the case was one of a “political vendetta”. “This is being raked up because of change in atmosphere is all I will say,” he said.
Special judge M G Deshpande said, “Considering the compass of inquiry and volume of matter, I strongly feel that custodial interrogation is necessary…”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created
Latest News
Debate on price rise: Rich-poor divide widened, household budgets in disarray, says opposition
WMD Bill passed by voice vote in Rajya Sabha; Opposition says request for division ignored
PU biophysics dept opens 7-day hands-on training programme
5 Questions | DMK Rajya Sabha MP, P Wilson
After 4 Gujarat youths with high IELTS score fail to speak in English in US court, cops begin probe
Five more nabbed in Balaji mine shooting, sent to police remand
Sankarshan Basu is Dean of Amrut Mody School of Management
CUET First phase: NTA allows retest for 19 candidates who missed exam due to venue change
12 people booked for assaulting, molesting family
TMC announces major reshuffle in party structure
Have removed 1,800 ‘green dangerous trees’, 1,200 dead ones in 5 years: UT to High Court
1,000-kg brass coin for new Parliament building | ‘Untouchability exists’: Coin yatra to Delhi begins