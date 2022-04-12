ED attaches flat worth Rs 55 lakh held by Iqbal Kaskar’s associate in extortion case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached a flat worth around Rs 55 lakh located in Thane, Maharashtra held by Mumtaz Ezaz Shaikh, a close associate of Iqbal Kaskar, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in an extortion case.

Kaskar, the brother of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, Shaikh and Israr Ali Jamil Saiyad are under the ED scanner following an extortion case registered by the Mumbai police in 2017.

The ED probe found that Kaskar, Shaikh and Saiyad extorted a flat in Thane and Rs 10 lakh from Suresh Devichand Mehta of Darshan Enterprises, a real estate developer.

“Apart from the flat, 4 cheques totalling to Rs 10 lakh as demanded by them were issued by the builder which has been encashed by the accused through cash withdrawals. These accounts were operated only for withdrawing the cash amount of Rs 10 lakhs and no other transactions were carried out in these accounts. These accounts were operated to hide end user/real user of the extorted amounts,” said ED in a statement.

The ED arrested Kaskar on February 18 for his involvement in the case on charges of money laundering.